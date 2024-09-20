SC slams High Court judge over Pakistan comment on Karnataka locality, seeks report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court rebukes Karnataka High Court judge Vedavyasachar Srishananda over Pak comment on Bengaluru locality.

The Supreme Court on Friday took significant action regarding controversial remarks made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court during a recent hearing. The apex court has requested a report from the Karnataka High Court after Justice Srishananda allegedly referred to a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan" and made a misogynistic comment directed at a woman advocate.

A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices S. Khanna, B.R. Gavai, S. Kant, and H. Roy, underscored the urgent need for clear guidelines governing the conduct of judges during court proceedings. Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised that, in an era where social media amplifies courtroom interactions, it is crucial for judicial remarks to maintain the decorum expected in legal settings.

"The attention has been drawn to media reports of the comments made by Justice Srishananda during court proceedings. We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court," Chief Justice Chandrachud stated.

The controversy escalated when videos of Justice Srishananda's remarks began circulating on social media. In one instance, he suggested to a woman advocate that she might know so much about the opposing party that she could even identify the colour of their undergarments. In another clip, he used the term "Pakistan" to describe a locality in Bengaluru with a significant Muslim population.

The Supreme Court's intervention highlights the importance of judicial propriety and the potential implications of a judge's words in a diverse and multicultural society. As the situation unfolds, the Karnataka High Court is expected to respond promptly to the Supreme Court's request, potentially shaping future guidelines for judicial conduct.

The incident has sparked widespread debate about the need for sensitivity and accountability among judicial officers, particularly in a country marked by religious and social diversity.

