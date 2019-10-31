Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Justin Langer hails Glenn Maxwell for opening up on mental health issues

Australia coach Justin Langer lauded all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for speaking about his mental health problems and mentioned how he is forced to 'put on a mask' often because of his public profile.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that the all-rounder is taking an indefinite break from the game and will be replaced by D'Arcy Short in the squad for the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the MCG.

Maxwell looked in devastating form in the first T20I in Adelaide, where he slammed 62 off just 28 balls but Langer felt that there was something unusual about the jolly Victorian.

"There's been a few times over the past 12 months where I've suspected he's probably battling a little bit but mainly in Adelaide, the day before the first game, he didn't seem to have his normal zip and enthusiasm.

"He's still trying hard, we saw how he fielded in Adelaide and again yesterday, but they often put on a mask. Being in public positions, you have to put on a mask. That's his armour, his energy, the way he plays, he's an entertainer. When you build relationships with people you sense it," Langer told reporters at a press conference.

"He's struggling a bit and it took great courage from him to tell us he wasn't ok. A few little things weren't quite right. I asked him how he was going and he said 'I'm not going that well actually'. I'm pleased he feels he's got that trust in the environment to be able to do that," Langer said.

Earlier, CA also released a statement saying that he will be fully backed by the support staff and his well-being is paramount.

"The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game.

"We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time. He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It's important we look after Glenn and all our players," executive general manager of national teams Ben Oliver said.