Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket in the time of corona: It was weird but nice, says Pat Cummins

Australia and New Zealand played the first ODI without spectators in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday and according to the players it was a weird but nice experience nonetheless as Australia won the game in Sydney by 71 runs.

Speaking after the game, Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that it was weird playing in front of no one but some journalists and other people but the relaxing feeling was nice.

"It was certainly weird. Probably in some ways just felt a lot more relaxed than an international game normally. (It was) more like a Sheffield Shield game or even a grade game which was kind of nice.

"You don't really get the chance as an international side to run out there and be able to talk to each other in the middle of the game and have it pretty relaxed. So I actually enjoyed it, but certainly different," Cummins said.

For Australia captain Aaron Finch said it was a good thing considering what is happening around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was unique, playing cricket in front of half a dozen people, the journos, but all in all think it was a pretty good result compared to what is happening around the world with sporting events being canceled. It was great to get out here and put on a really good show for the fans at home," Finch said after the victory.

"Once you get out there you have world-class bowlers running in at you your heart rate gets up as it does generally in an international game. In the field when you have got Martin Guptill who can be as brutal as anyone in the powerplay staring you down everyone felt pretty good," added Finch.

For Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi, it was just bizarre.

"It was very different, every time you tried to speak it echoed around the ground. Showed you how empty it was. It was a little bit bizarre," said Sodhi.

However, they won't have to go through the experience again as the second and third ODI have been postponed because of the New Zealand government's new border restrictions. The New Zealand players will now return home on Sunday and the three-match T20I series in New Zealand has also been canceled for now.