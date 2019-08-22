Ashes | Jofra Archer set to give Headingley crowd a glimpse of Steve Smith. Know how

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer set to give Headingley crowd a glimpse of Steve Smith. Know how

After single-handedly ensuring Steve Smith is no longer in their way of a victory in the third Test of the five-match Ashes series, Jofra Archer is set to take matter into his own hands when it comes to entertaining the crowd.

Smith has been ruled out of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds with a concussion but Archer it seems is set to give the fans a glimpse of the unorthodox yet effective Smith in Leeds.

While practicing in the England nets, the all-rounder could be seen imitating Smith's batting stance and even leaving the ball like the former Australia captain does outside the off stump. Not only that, Archer was also seen smashing the ball around like a carbon copy of the No.2 Test batsman in the world.

Is that Jofra Archer or Steve Smith in the nets at Headingley? #Ashes @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/RT5ADoSUjr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019

The 24-year-old however, remains a bigger threat with the ball in the hand and after a fiery debut at Lord's, he is all set to unleash the fury again at Headingley.

Archer bowled fast and furious at the Home of Cricket and it is because of him that Australia will miss their batting mainstay in a crucial game at Leeds.

England's newest cricket sensation was delivering a stinger that caused Australia superstar Smith's left forearm to immediately swell up, and then flooring the same batsman — the best in the world — with a bumper that reared up and angled into the unprotected part of his neck.

Archer — lean, dreadlocked, and the owner of a menacing smile — is someone you might describe as a bar-emptier. He might only amble to the crease with a run-up that is quite short for a fast bowler, but then his deliveries explode onto batsmen with devastating pace and bounce.

Archer couldn't quite push England all the way to victory, with Australia hanging on gutsily for a draw as the light faded on a memorable Sunday evening at the home of cricket.

Yet he did more than just bowl the fastest over on record by an England player — at an average speed of 92.8 mph — and finish with overall figures of 5-91 off 44 overs.

With one of the most terrifying spells of pace bowling in a generation, the 24-year-old Archer potentially changed the course of this Ashes series. He also reignited the debate over concussion protocols and whether the helmets currently worn by batsmen offer enough protection in the face of a bowler of his venom.

"He makes things happen when not many others in world cricket can," said England captain Joe Root, relishing having this fierce new weapon in his bowling attack.

Ben Stokes went further.

"It was frightening," the England all-rounder said. "The sky is the limit for that kid."

The third Test starts on Thursday.

(With inputs from AP)