Sunday, January 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Ajinkya Rahane expresses admiration of Steve Waugh for his mental strength

Ajinkya Rahane expresses admiration of Steve Waugh for his mental strength

Rahane posted a picture of himself with the 54-year old Australia's World Cup-winning skipper, who has played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2020 19:55 IST
Steve Waugh and Ajinkya Rahane
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJINKYA RAHANE

Steve Waugh and Ajinkya Rahane

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his admiration for the former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is known for his "ice cool" demeanour in tough situations.

"Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader," Rahane said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader.

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on

Rahane also posted a picture of himself with the 54-year old Australia's World Cup winning skipper, who has played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs.

Rahane is not be a part of the Indian ODI squad whi will face Australia in a three-match series beginning Tuesday in Mumbai.

The 31-year-old Rahane is a part of the India A team for the second India four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10. India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News