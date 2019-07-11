2019 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh defends Rishabh Pant after Kevin Pietersen calls his dismissal 'pathetic'

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant weathered the storm after the early setback in India's innings in the first semifinal, but gave away his wicket in an attempt to clear the boundary.

Yuvraj Singh came to the under-fire Rishabh Pant's rescue after the cricket fraternity, including former England star Kevin Pietersen, slammed the young batsman for his dismissal in India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

Pant, who came out to bat at the number four spot after the Indian top-order collapsed, got out to an extravagant shot after getting his eye in. Chasing 240, India lost the match by 18 runs eventually.

"How many times have we seen @RishabPant777 do that?????!!!!! The very reason he wasn't picked initially! Pathetic!," Pietersen tweeted after Pant's dismissal to Mitchell Santner at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Coming to Pant's defence, Yuvraj replied, "He's played 8 Odis ! It's not his fault he will learn and get better it's not pathetic at all ! However we all are entitled to share our opinions."

Indian captain Virat Kohli had also defended Pant after the match and believed that the immensely talented 21-year-old will learn from his mistake.

India were 71 for five when Pant got out.