Image Source : @CRICKETWORLDCUP/TWITTER 2019 World Cup: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODI cricket

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik has announced his retirement from ODI cricket, with his final performance being against India in the 2019 World Cup. The Cricket World Cup Twitter handled revealed Malik's retirement from a post after Pakistan's win over Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

It was rumoured that the veteran will retire from ODI cricket before Pakistan's final league clash against Bangladesh at Lord's.

Pakistan gave Shoaib Malik a fitting send-off as he retired from ODI cricket 👏#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ESA4q1sLUM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

The veteran all-rounder has played 287 ODI matches for Pakistan, scoring 7534 runs, including 9 centuries. Malik's recent performances have been poor, with many former cricketers and fans lashing out at the batsman, which may have prompted him to make this decision.

It is however expected for him to continue playing T20 cricket for a while.

