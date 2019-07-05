Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 2019 World Cup: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODI cricket

2019 World Cup: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODI cricket

The veteran all-rounder has played 287 ODI matches for Pakistan, scoring 7534 runs, including 9 centuries.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 23:43 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @CRICKETWORLDCUP/TWITTER

2019 World Cup: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODI cricket 

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik has announced his retirement from ODI cricket, with his final performance being against India in the 2019 World Cup. The Cricket World Cup Twitter handled revealed Malik's retirement from a post after Pakistan's win over Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

It was rumoured that the veteran will retire from ODI cricket before Pakistan's final league clash against Bangladesh at Lord's. 

The veteran all-rounder has played 287 ODI matches for Pakistan, scoring 7534 runs, including 9 centuries. Malik's recent performances have been poor, with many former cricketers and fans lashing out at the batsman, which may have prompted him to make this decision. 

It is however expected for him to continue playing T20 cricket for a while.

More to follow...

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup | Farewell dinner fine for Shoaib Malik, not match: Wasim Akram Next Story  