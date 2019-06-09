2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni removes Indian Army insignia from gloves after ICC diktat

Image Source : AP MS Dhoni removes Indian Army insignia from gloves

Following International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to not allow Mahendra Singh Dhoni to sport the Indian Army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves during the ongoing 2019 World Cup, the former captain has removed the 'Balidan badge' from his gloves, playing by the rules of the ICC.

Taking field against Australia in his India's second game of the tournament at the Oval on Sunday, Dhoni was seen wearing a different set of gloves without the insignia. (Live IND vs AUS Match Score & Updates)

Taking a firm stand, the ICC on Friday denied Dhoni permission to wear the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the World Cup despite BCCI's assertion that it was not a military symbol.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had sought permission for the star batsman from the world governing body, which eventually cited regulations in denying the permission.

Former India players and plenty of fans backed Dhoni to sport the logo during the ongoing World Cup. During India's opening campaign of the quadrennial tournament against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

The rule-book allows for only one sponsor's logo on the wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

As per regulations, Dhoni would be reprimanded if he sported the Army insignia on his keeping gloves on Sunday. The second offence would attract a fine of 25 per cent of the match fee. A third offence would mean 50 per cent fine of the fee and a fourth offence would see the player losing 75 per cent of his match fee. All of this within a span of 12 months.