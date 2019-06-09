India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup Match 14: Bumrah removes Khawaja to break gritty stand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup Match 14: Smith hits fifty in 353 chase

: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 14 of the 2019 World Cup between India and Australia from Kennington Oval. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided that India will bat first. The pitch at The Oval was a used one and according to him, it will slow down as the game progresses. He added that on a sunny day it is good to bat first, put runs on the board and ask the bowlers to do the job. The Indian team is unchanged from the South Africa game. Australia captain Aaron Finch also wanted to bat but said that they will do what is in their hand and try and restrict India to a modest score. Australia are also going into the game unchanged. ( Match scorecard

22.11 ISt: Jasprit Bumrah to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Maxwell finds the gap and ball races towards the boundary.

22.07 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Back to back boundaries from Maxwell

22.06 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Another boundary from the BIG SHOW.

* Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on.

22.04 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR. Off the mark with a magnificent boundary.

22.03 IST: Glenn Maxwell arrives, with the license to kill. Whether his cannon will fire or misfire, that will be a wait and watch scenario.

22.02 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja, OUT! BOWLED! Khawaja departs, trying to be innovative.

* Jasprit Bumrah returns. 4-1-17-0 so far.

21.59 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja, FOUR! Superb batting! Full and around middle, Khawaja whips this through mid-wicket for another boundary!

21.56 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja, SIX! MURDERED! Full and outside off, Khawaja gets down and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket!

21.53 IST: Hardik Pandya to Usman Khawaja, FOUR! A short ball, a half-tracker at that, Khawaja pulls it away to the mid-wicket fence!

* Hardik Pandya is back on. 8-0-53-0 so far.

21.49 IST: Steve Smith, FOUR! What precision! Superb picking of the gap. There is a point, a cover and an extra cover. Kuldeep tosses this one outside off and Smith drives. Trisecting the three fielders. Excellent placement. Half century for Smith, back-to-back ones for him as well. AUS 180/2 in 34 overs

* DRINKS BREAK. Ever tried to pass a night with sleep not coming, staring at the watch? Just gazing at the stars or looking at the clock and awaiting when would dawn come. This game is like that now. India are not picking up wickets but Australia are not able to score the runs at the required rate. The water has risen to dangerous levels now with the Aussies clearly looking to play out their 50 overs and get some batting practice and also not hurting their net run rate. Smith is trying to be positive but sadly for Australia, the required rate is way too high.

21.42 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja, FOUR! A bit audacious this time. Full and in line of the stumps, Khawaja walks across his stumps and sweeps it over square leg for a boundary!

21.38 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to Steve Smith, Short and outside off, turning away, Smith punches it with the turn through the covers for a single.

21.35 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to Steve Smith, Full and around off, Smith pushes it towards cover and takes a quick single.

21.32 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to Usman Khawaja, Leading edge but just over! Khawaja looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge and over the bowler for two.

21.29 IST: Hardik Pandya to Steve Smith, Slower one on middle, Smith whips it through square leg for one. Just the 5 from the over. 204 needed in 132.

21.28 IST: Hardik Pandya to Steve Smith, Lovely fielding by KL! Smith creams this through covers. Rahul runs to his right and with a dive stops it very cleanly. Gets up quickly and keeps it down to two.

21.22 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to Steve Smith, Floats it up outside off, it is juts behind a driving length and it turns away. Smith looks to drive it through the off side but gets an outside edge towards short third man for one.

21.20 IST: Hardik Pandya to Usman Khawaja, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single.

* Usman Khawaja walks in at number 4, replacing Warner.

21.15 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to David Warner, OUT! Caught! Warner's torturous innings comes to an end.

21.13 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to Steve Smith, Down the leg side, Steve misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads, past Dhoni, through fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav chases it down from short fine leg, fields, then throws it out of balance. Two leg byes taken.

21.10 IST: Hardik Pandya to David Warner, He does it again! Warner pulls this flat through mid-wicket. Once more, Rahul attacks the ball, dives and parries it to Chahal from long leg. Two more runs to the total.

* Hardik Pandya is back on. 5-0-37-0 so far.

21.08 IST: Kedar Jadhav to Steve Smith, FOUR! Terrific shot. Full and outside off, Smith gets down and slog sweeps it powerfully over mid-wicket! 14 from the over!

21.03 IST: Kedar Jadhav to Steve Smith, SIX! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Smith comes down the track and sends it sailing over mid-wicket! 50-RUN STAND COMES UP!

* Kedar Jadhav into the attack.

21.01 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to Steve Smith, Outside off, punched through the covers where the fielder makes a good diving stop. Keeps the batsmen to a single.

20.59 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to David Warner, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

20.56 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to David Warner, FOUR! Edged away to third man!

* It has gone extremely dark and the breeze has picked up as well. The floodlights have been switched on too. Looks like a rain interruption is inevitable.

20.51 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to David Warner, Oops... what happened there? Full and outside off, David drives this through mid off. Chahal gets across to his right to stop the ball but collides with Smith. The bowler is not happy but Smith apologizes and the run is taken.

20.48 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to David Warner, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

20.44 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to David Warner, FOUR! Landed outside off, Warner goes back and punches it through the covers!

20.42 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to Steve Smith, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.

* Yuzvendra Chahal comes into attack

20.39 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to David Warner, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.

* Drinks Break. India got the crucial breakthrough with Finch's departure in Powerplay two. Now the responsibility lies on spinners to take some quick wickets and tighten the hold in the match.

20.33 IST: Hardik Pandya to David Warner, Nothing on the Free Hit. Pulled straight to mid-wicket. He is caught but the rules allow him to stay as one can be dismissed only run out on a Free Hit.

20.31 IST: Hardik Pandya to David Warner, NO BALL, FOUR! Hardik oversteps and bowls a short ball, right at the head of Warner. The southpaw pulls, but with his eyes closed. The ball rockets away to the square leg fence.

20.28 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to David Warner, Almost chopped on! Landed outside off, David looks to cut but the ball skids on, takes the bottom edge and just misses the off stump!

* Steve Smith comes into bat

20.23 IST: Hardik Pandya to David Warner, OUT! India have their first wicket. Miscommunication gets the better of Australia. Outside off, Warner punches it through the covers and sets off for two straightaway. Finch takes the first but then while turning for the second, he sees that Kedar Jadhav has the ball in his hand at sweeper. He stops. But Warner is like a runaway train who cannot change direction. He called for two and wanted them.

* Confusion. Confusion! Aaron Finch is taking quick strides towards the dressing room but the umpire is still referring it upstairs. Oh dear. Finch is two yards short. Easy decision.

20.16 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to Aaron Finch, Full and outside off, Finch gets down, chances his arm and slog sweeps this wide of long off. The batsmen take the first one very slowly and then decide to go for the second. A better throw to the bowler could have had Warner in trouble.

20.14 IST: Hardik Pandya to David Warner, Excellent stop by Rohit Sharma! India continue to frustrate the Aussies. Full and outside off, Warner drives this through the covers but Rohit dives full length to his right and makes a terrific save.

20.12 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to Aaron Finch, Full and outside off, chipped over cover for a couple. 50-RUN STAND IS UP! Cautious start for Australia, just like India. But do the Men In Yellow have the arsenal to cover up for lost time?

20.10 IST: Kuldeep Yadav comes into attack

* POWERPLAY 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Here comes Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the first over of spin.

* Interesting update: Twitterati claims Adam Zampa tampered with ball during 2019 World Cup game against India | READ

20.08 IST: Hardik Pandya to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Back to back boundaries and Pandya look dejected after the expensive over.

20.07 IST: Hardik Pandya to Aaron Finch, FOUR!

20.06 IST: Hardik Pandya to Aaron Finch, SIX! Finch takes the charge this time and dispatch the boundary for the maximum with a pull.

20.03 IST: Hardik Pandya to David Warner, FOUR! Warner pulls it from the body to send it for the boundary.

20.01 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, On a length around off, coming in, Finch tucks it through mid-wicket, takes a single, thinks about the second but Yuzvendra Chahal races after it from short mid-wicket, slides and gets up quickly, with the ball in his hand. The thought of the second stays just a thought in the end.

19.57 IST: Hardik Pandya to David Warner, Pushes this through point and takes a quick single. His first in 15 BALLS. India have kept the Aussies quiet.

19.55 IST: Hardik Pandya to Aaron Finch, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. One run added to the total.

* Hardik Pandya into the attack.

19.52 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, Landed outside off, Finch taps it towards point, has a look at his partner and they are off. KL Rahul comes in quickly, has a shy at the striker's end but the throw is well wide.

19.48 IST: Top act from Jasprit Bumrah as David Warner looked clueless throughout the over as it ended in a maiden.

19.43 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

* ALERT- Shikhar Dhawan has not taken the field. Could be because while batting, he got hit on the thumb. Precautionary rest perhaps.

19.38 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch, FOUR! First boundary from Finch's bat in this match.

19.33 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, An overthrow. Outside off, David pushes this to the off side and takes off for a single. Virat Kohli charges onto the ball from extra cover, gets to the ball but is off balance while releasing the throw. It is wide off the stumps and Yuzvendra Chahal backing up from short mid-wicket cannot quite get there, parrying it to fine leg. By the time Kuldeep Yadav can get around from long leg, the second is taken.

19.31 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, Lovely ball. On a length around off, Warner looks to defend but the ball moves a long way after pitching and beats the outside edge.

19.27 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to David Warner, FOUR! Excellent shot! Warner gets going. Full and outside off, Warner drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.

* Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.

19.24 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, The stumps at the non-striker's end plays as India's 12th fielder. It saves a couple. Kumar bowls it very full and on middle, Finch creams it past the bowler. It hits the stumps at the other end and that takes the pace off the ball. Pandya from long on runs after it and pushes it back in. Two taken.

19.20 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, No swing first up! Kumar bowls it on the pads, Warner works it to mid-wicket.

* We are back for the chase! The Indian players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. They need to get Australia off to a good start if they are to chase this down. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India. He will look for some swing. Will he get any? We will have to wait and see as he runs into bowl the first ball...

* After electing to bat on a supposedly slow deck, which is projected to get even slower, India got off to a sedate start. At 41/0 in the 11th over, it seemed like Australia had things under control but this is where India are so good. Making up for lost time. The next 10 overs went for 70 runs and the charge was on.

* 116/3 in the final 10 overs. Powerful, brutal batting by India. A certain Alex Carey would be wondering whether things would have been different had he not dropped Hardik and Dhoni on 0. India have arrived at the World Cup.

18.52 IST: Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul, FOUR! Rahul finishes the innings in style. Full toss around off, Rahul gets down on one knee and sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Takes the total past 350.

18.50 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli, OUT! Second wicket in the final over for Stoinis. Kohli cannot see off the innings.

18.46 IST: Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul, SIX! Rahul is off the mark with a bang. Stoinis misses his yorker and ends up serving a full toss, Rahul straightaway whacks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.

18.44 IST: Marcus Stoinis to MS Dhoni, OUT! Brilliant catch from Stoinis. The idea to bowl wide to Dhoni has worked. He bowls a low full toss outside off, on which he rolls his finger. Dhoni looks to hit it straight but it does not come off the middle of his bat. It comes off the lower half of his bat.

18.41 IST: Mitchell Starc to MS Dhoni, FOUR! 10 off the first two balls. Starc bowls it short on the body, Dhoni pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. Dhoni rolling back the years here.

18.40 IST: Mitchell Starc to MS Dhoni, SIX! OH! That is a monster. Full on the slot for Dhoni. It is on middle, Dhoni smashes it over the square leg fence for a mamoth six.

18.37 IST: Marcus Stoinis to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Stoinis misses his line with the bouncer.

18.35 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli, Starts with a very low full toss. Almost a yorker on middle, Kohli hits it towards point and gets a single.

18.32 IST: Mitchell Starc to MS Dhoni, EDGED AND FOUR! Starc bowls it short, Dhoni looks to pull but gets a edge on it. The ball goes to the left of the keeper. Carey goes for the catch but does not get there and the ball races away behind him for a boundary.

18.27 IST: Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, SIX! How beautiful was that? Probably the shot of the day! Starc bowls it very full on off, Kohli leans into it and just lifts it over covers. The ball carries all the way over the fence.

* The fans are up on their feet as MS Dhoni walks out at number 5.

18.24 IST: Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, OUT! No fifty for Pandya but an excellent cameo from him comes to an end. Made use of the life he got brilliantly. Cummins bowls a low full toss. Not always easy to get those away. Pandya looks to go over mid off but it goes off the toe-end. Finch there completes an easy catch.

18.22 IST: Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Brilliantly played! Nothing wrong with that delivery. It is a yorker outside off, Pandya goes back and squeezes it out through point and the ball races away.

18.17 IST: Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, SIX! Right off the middle and that goes all the way! Starc misses the yorker by a little and Kohli makes him pay. He drags it from outside off and hits it over the mid-wicket fence.

* Mitchell Starc is back, for what will be his final spell.

18.12 IST: Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! What a shot again! This guy is some talent! The last one was full, he hit it over the long on fence. This is short, he arches and manages to hit it over the point fielder for a one-bounce boundary.

18.11 IST: Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, SIX! That is dead straight, absolutely dead straight! Brings up the 50-run stand in style and it has come up in very quick time. The two need to continue in the same manner for India. Full and on middle, Pandya lifts it over the bowler's head and it goes all the way.

18.08 IST: Zampa to Pandya, SIX! Into the stands, Pandya has hit it right off the middle. Tossed up on middle and leg, Hardik heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

* Adam Zampa into attack

18.03 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! HAMMERED! Save your head, Coulter-Nile! A boundary to start the over and one to end! He goes full again and Pandya hammers it back towards the bowler. Nathan does well to get down in time and the ball races to the long off fence. 11 from the over.

18.01 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Stand and delivery stuff! Brings up the 250! Length and on off, Kohli lofts it over the cover fielder and it races away to the fence. Ideal start for the over. Bowler under pressure now.

18.00 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Hardik Pandya, SIX! There goes Hardik Pandya! He brings the slog sweep out and connects well. It sails into the mid-wicket stand for a biggie.

17.58 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, Fifty for Kohli! The Indian run machine scores his first half ton of this World Cup. He works this through mid-wicket and takes one. Raises his bat casually. He knows only half the job is done.

* Powerplay 3 time! Now Australia can have maximum 5 fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.

17.54 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! That has been pulled away with brute force! Short and on the body, Pandya swivels and pulls it all along the ground and to the backward square leg fence. These runs will be surely hurting Carey the most.

17.50 IST: Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli, Well fielded again! Short and on the body, Kohli manages to pull it behind square on the leg side by getting on top of the bounce nicely. Nathan in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two.

* Pat Cummins is back into the attack!

17.48 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli, A very slow ball outside off, Kohli looks to cut but ends up chopping it through covers for one.

17.45 IST: Coulter-Nile to Pandya, Dropped, It was big inside edge but Alex Carrey couldn't able to hold his nerves their.

* Hardik Pandya is the new man in. It will be interesting to see if he goes after the bowlers right from the first ball. He is very capable to do so.

17.44 IST: Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! Dhawan holes out! End of a brilliant knock from Dhawan. He walks out to a standing ovation from the crowd.

17.42 IST: Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Incredible! A very full ball on middle, Dhawan plays a short arm jab straight past Starc for a boundary.

17.38 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Pulled fiercely! Short and on middle, Kholi hammers it through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. The short ball are sitting up to be hit nicely.

17.33 IST: Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan, Slower bumper on off, Dhawan upper cuts it. There is no power in the shot but still gets it between the keeper who runs back and third man for one.

* Mitchell Starc is back! 6-0-35-0 his figures so far. Finch needs his strike bowler to give him a wicket. Can Starc deliver?

17.30 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Gorgeous shot! Floated on off, Dhawan plays one of the most difficult shot, the inside out. He connects it well and it bounces just before the ropes for a boundary.

17.28 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That is a brilliant stroke from Dhawan. He comes down the track and lofts this tossed up ball on off over mid-wicket for a boundary.

* Drinks Break! India are steamrolling here. With 17 overs to go and 9 wickets in hand, India are in the driver's seat at the moment. They will be looking to get to a minimum of 320 from here on.

17.23 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, NOT OUT! Kohli is just in! His dive saves him which means Dhawan gets to his 17th ODI ton. An outstanding knock from the opener. | READ

* A direct hit but Kohli feels he is safe! Direct hits are always close though.

17.20 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli, FOUR! In the air... but in the gap! Shortish and outside off, Virat drags it uppishly but just wide of Warner for a boundary.

17.18 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, Onto 99 now! He goes back and punches it through covers for one.

17.15 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter in length and on middle, Dhawan pulls it through the sqauare leg for one. Moves onto 97.

17.12 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli, Fuller and outside off, Kohli hits it towards point. A slight misfield from Maxwell there and the batsmen take two.

* Marcus Stoinis is back for another burst.

17.10 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Poor from Maxwell. Short ball on middle, it is nothing but a hit me ball. Dhawan says thank you very much and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

17.07 IST: Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Dhawan would have had his heart in his mouth for a moment though. Short and outside off, Dhawan looks to upper cut but the ball goes off the bottom just past Carey and down to the third man fence. Into the 90s now is Dhawan.

17.04 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, A single to end a good over from Maxwell. Dhawan works it towards short fine leg and sets off. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off but Kohli is in.

* Change in bowling! Glenn Maxwell

17.00 IST: Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Classic Kohli and ball races away towards the fence

16.59 IST: Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli, Again full on the fourth stump line. The plan is clear from the Aussies. Kohli strokes it to mid on.

16.56 IST: Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Over mid on! Picked his spot to perfection. Dances down the track, does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes ahead with the shot. Manages to get it just over mid on and it trickles away. Second in the over and 11 from the over. IND 147/1 (26 overs)

16.53 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli, Continues bowling it outside off to Kohli. He pushes it past covers and gets to the other end.

16.52 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan, Off the thigh pad! A lovely take though from Carey! Saves a boundary here! On the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad towards Carey who dives full stretch to his right and takes it with one hand. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.

16.48 IST: Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, A dot to end! Very full on middle, Kohli jams it out to mid on. Another good over for Australia.

16.46 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli, Dot to finish the over. A great one for Australia and Coulter-Nile. A wicket maiden for Coulter-Nile.

* Indian skipper, Virat Kohli walks out at number 3 to a huge cheer from the Indian supporters in the crowd.

16.42 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rohit Sharma, OUT! Finally Australia have a breakthrough! Nathan Coulter-Nile has provided Finch with the big, big scalp of Rohit Sharma. Back of a length ball on off, Sharma looks to cut but the ball raises onto him. He gets a feather on it and the ball goes to the right of Carey. He takes a simple catch and they put in a compulsory appeal and the umpire raises his finger. IND 127/1 (22.3 overs)

* Nathan Coulter-Nile back for another burst.

* STAT ATTACK: Rohit Sharma surpasses Tendulkar to become fastest to score 2000 ODI runs against Australia | READ

16.35 IST: Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan, Starts his second spell poorly! Short and outside off, this is cut behind point. The outfield is slow so the fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side.

16.34 IST: Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan, Goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss, Dhawan works it through square leg for one. 10 from this over as well. IND 121/0 (21 overs)

16.33 IST: Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, Another two! Very straight and on middle, Rohit works it through mid-wicket for two.

16.31 IST: Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit gets to his fifty in style! Short and wide outside off, Rohit slaps it through cover-point and it races away. His 42nd ODI half ton. He has continued from where he left off against South Africa. He looks all set to make it two tons in a row. India 115/0 in 20.1 overs

16.28 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Up and over! Consecutive boundaries! This is even better than the last one. Full and on off, Dhawan lofts it over covers and bags another boundary. Dhawan may have decided to step on the gas here.

16.27 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Poor, poor ball again! Slower bumper and it is down the leg side. Dhawan pulls it down to the fine leg fence.

16.26 IST: Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, 100-run stand up! This is an ideal start for the Indians. The milestone is achieved by flicking it down to fine leg for one. IND 100/0 (19 overs)

16.24 IST: Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan, This is angled into the batter, Dhawan works it through square leg. They run the first one hard but have to settle for the single.

* Mitchell Starc is back! 3-0-8-0 his figures so far. Can he provide the breakthrough that Australia are desperately looking for?

16.19 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, Fifty for Dhawan! His 28th in ODIs! A very well crafted innings till now. He started off slowly but now is getting into his own. He will be aiming for a big one now. He gets there by pushing this full toss to mid off and getting to the other end. India 94-0 in 17.4 overs

16.18 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, Nicely guided! He initially shuffled across to play it on the leg side but Stoinis bowls it outside off. Dhawan adjusts well and guides it past point for two.

16.14 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rohit Sharma, SIX!, All the way! First biggie of the game! It is short and on middle, Rohit transfers his weight on the back foot and pull it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. Another over which starts with a boundary.

* Drinks Break! India are going steadily here. The openers started off cautiously but have accelerated well here and are going at a good rate. Australia desperately need to break this partnership if they want to stem the run-flow and put pressure on India.

16.10 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, A dot to end! On the off pole and Dhawan hits it nicely to cover.

16.08 IST: Marcus Stoinis to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Clever batting from Dhawan! Stoinis starts with a short one on middle, Dhawan waits for it and then upper cuts it over the keeper for a boundary. A boundary to begin Marcus' spell. Pressure on him straightaway.

* Bowling change.

16.04 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan, Top edge and FOUR! Dhawan was in no control of the shot there. Nathan bowls a good short and it hurries onto the batsman. Dhawan is halfway into his shot but the ball hits the top portion and goes fine on the leg side for a boundary. Fortunate one and this will be frustrating Australia.

* Nathan Coulter-Nile is back! He has been expensive in his first 2 overs. 16 runs have come off his 2.

16.00 IST: Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma, Another poor ball! Short and on the pads, Rohit pulls it through square leg for a couple this time as the fielder gets around quickly in the deep. IND 68/0 (13.5 overs)

15.57 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Rohit Sharma, Nice try by Maxwell! This is played to the right of the bowler. Maxwell gets there and then tries a back flip onto the stumps but misses. It went a long way away from the stumps. Had he hit, could have been close.

15.56 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played! Lovely use of the wrists. This is quicker and fuller outside off, Rohit waits for it and squeezes it behind point. Zampa gives it a chase. He tries to push it back in with a dive right at the end but fails to do so. Runs coming thick and fast now. IND 63/0 (12.1 overs)

15.53 IST: Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Zampa is having a nightmare start here. 9 runs off his first three balls. Shorter outside off, the ball was spinning away from Dhawan.

15.52 IST: Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Short ball and Rohit punished it hard to seal the boundary.

* Adam Zampa comes into attack

15.49 IST: Glenn Maxwell to Rohit Sharma, Some turn there! This lands on off and spins back in. Rohit initially looks to push it on the off side but then seeing the turn, he adjusts and plays it on the leg side.

* Powerplay 2 signalled by the umpire. Now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

15.45 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan makes room but NCN follows him. Dhawan once again ends up playing it to point. This is a better second over by Nathan. Needs to end it well though.

15.43 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rohit Sharma, Good running! Another delivery which is shorter than a length. Rohit goes back and pushes it wide of mid off for one.

15.42 IST: Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on off, Rohit defends it off the front foot to see off the over. Another good over from Cummins. Just 3 off it.

15.38 IST: Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, Ouch! That was a very well bowled short ball from Cummins. It is on the body, the ball keeps rising as it comes to Dhawan. He looks to defend but it clips his thumb and onto his chest.

15.34 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Make that the third! Once again poor bowling. There is width on offer. A batsman of Dhawan's caliber won't miss out. He guides it past point and the ball races away.

15.32 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Enough of the cautiousness, says Dhawan. He dances down the track and then hits it past Rohit and through mid off for a boundary.

15.28 IST: Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, Bowls it on off and on a length, not letting the batsman free his arms. Dhawan defends it to covers. IND 21/0 (6.3 overs)

15.25 IST: Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, Slightly fuller than the length he has been bowling in this over and it is on the stumps. Rohit strokes it nicely but to mid off.

15.23 IST: Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan, Slips this on the pads, Dhawan looks to work it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.

15.19 IST: Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Glorious! Cummins is guilty of overpitching it on off, Dhawan loves to play the cover drive.

15.18 IST: Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, Good shot! This will give Dhawan some much needed confidence. Good length ball on the pads, Dhawan drives it through mid on off the middle of the bat and gets a brace.

15.16 IST: Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan had no idea where the ball was! Very full and on off, Dhawan looks to play it with a closed face of the bat. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls back towards the bowler. Dhawan though is not sure which way the ball has gone and he takes a few steps out of the crease. Soon realizes it has gone to the bowler and he gets back in.

15.14 IST: Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it towards cover. Rohit wants a run but is rightly sent back by Rohit. Another decent over by Cummins. IND 9/0 (3 overs)

15.11 IST: Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, Edged but away from the second slip fielder! Back of a length on off and slanting away. Dhawan looks to defend inside the line but the ball goes off the outside edge down to third man. The batsmen take one.

15.09 IST: Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, DROPPED! But a top effort from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Magnificent! In the end, he saved a certain boundary. Starc bowls it on the pads, Rohit flicks it uppishly in front of square. NCN there dives full stretch to his right and sticks one hand out. The ball does not stick though and it goes behind for two.

15.08 IST: Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, India are underway! Good shot! It is on a length and around off, Rohit opens the face and eases it through cover-point. The outfield is not as fast as it normally is and the batsmen have to be happy with two.

15.01 IST: Done and dusted with the national anthems and now are all set to begin. Australian players are out on the field taking their respective positions in the field. For India, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the innings. The former will take the strike. Pat Cummins to start the proceedings with the first new ball ball.



14.50 IST: Captain's at toss:



KOHLI:

We are gonna bat first, looks a nice wicket. It's been used before and it'll get slower as the game goes on. Best conditions to bat first and put some runs on the board. The bowling attack can put pressure on the opposition in the second half. The batsmen would be wary about the situation. Scoreboard pressure does matter in a tournament like the World Cup. With the sun out at the Oval, it's a no brainer to bat first. It's been used before so there is not much moisture in the pitch. It looked hard, nice and dry. We think it's gonna play nicely and the bat will come on to the bat. We are playing with the same line-up because we have a nice balance. The bowling line-up was balanced and we had depth in our batting, everyone's in good spirit and we need to execute the same plans that we did in the last game.

FINCH:

I would have batted first. It's a dry surface, might get slower later. I think in the World Cup you are playing against different oppositions, good chance for the players to get out there and express themselves. You look at every situation, we are going with the same playing XI. We didn't have the best of the games in the previous match. I would have batted first. It's a dry surface, might get slower later. I think in the World Cup you are playing against different oppositions, good chance for the players to get out there and express themselves. You look at every situation, we are going with the same playing XI. We didn't have the best of the games in the previous match.



14.40 IST: Playing XIs:



India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

14.32 IST: TOSS Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bowl first in London





What a contest this is going to be.



Australia and India resume their rivalry today!



It's not all India though. Australians are gathering there too.The final huddle before the mega-encounterThe top for the day at The OvalTeam India on their way to the groundFinal preparations before the mega-clashIndia's quest for glory will face a stern test in formidable Australia, forcing Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to put their thinking caps on and contemplate a tactical rejig, as one of World Cup's most storied rivalries resumes on Sunday. India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa while Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies.