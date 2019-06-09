2019 World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses Tendulkar to become fastest to score 2000 ODI runs against Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

Team India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes in an elite list of cricketers as he became the 4th player to aggregate 2000 runs in ODIs against Australia. (IND vs AUS Live Match Score)

Rohit, who is presently playing his 37th innings against Australia, has become the fastest among all to score 2000 runs against the defending world champions. The 'HIT-MAN' in the process also surpassed Sachin as the fastest Indian to the milestone.

Sachin took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings, respectively. As soon as the opener collected 20 runs in the ongoing contest between India and Australia at the 2019 World Cup here, Rohit scripted his name in history books.

Rohit has a total of 23 centuries and 41 half-centuries in ODIs so far.

Earlier, in the mighty clash between India and Australia at the Oval, London, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against the Aaron Finch led side. Both teams go unchanged going into the highly anticipated clash. So far, India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scored their respective fifties, putting India in a commanding position early in the clash.

(With IANS Inputs)