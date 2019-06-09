Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Australia, World Cup 2019: Watch IND vs AUS Live Match Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1,2

Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Australia, World Cup 2019: Watch IND vs AUS Live Match Online on Hotstar

India finally got a breakthrough as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the prized wicket of David Warner, who was going strong after his fifty. With Steve Smith out there, the former captain can anchor the Aussie innings so far. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any detail as we bring you all the information as to When, Where and How you can watch the IND vs AUS Match Streaming Online and TV Coverage of the ICC 2019 World Cup. You can get details such as Live Cricket TV, Live Cricket Score, DD sports World Cup, Doordarshan World Cup, Hotstar Live Cricket, Hotstar live World Cup streaming, Hotstar live cricket India vs Australia, IND vs AUS match live stream, India vs Australia Online stream, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 World Cup, India Australia live match, live match today, world cup live match, match score live, live match India vs Australia live and much more here at IndiaTV.

2019 World Cup, Match 14, India vs Australia live from Kennington Oval, London:

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 14 between India vs Australia on Hotstar from 03.00 PM IST onwards.

The 2019 World Cup Match 14 between India vs Australia will be played on June 9 (Sunday).

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of IND vs AUS, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket match on Hotstar.

The 2019 World Cup Match 14 between India vs Australia will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 9.

The 2019 World Cup Match 14 between India vs Australia will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

The 2019 World Cup Match 14 between India vs Australia will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 for Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and 2 HD for English along with Star Sports 1 Select HD. The World Cup is also being telecasted on DD Sports.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa