Back to old tricks? Twitterati claims Adam Zampa tampered with ball during 2019 World Cup game against India

Image Source : TWITTER Twitterati has claimed that Adam Zampa was allegedly tampering with the ball during the group stage game against India in 2019 World Cup.

The Indian batsmen may have put on a splendid performance on the field in the side's second group game against Australia, but shocking videos concerning leg-spinner Adam Zampa are keeping Twitter busy.

On two separate incidents, Adam Zampa was seen putting his hands inside the pocket, and subsequently rubbing the ball. The incidents take place in 14th and 23rd over of the Indian innings.

The fans were quick to notice the suspicious actions from Zampa, and took to Twitter to express their outrage. Many Twitter users claimed that Zampa had allegedly tampered with the ball in the innings. [Live cricket score and updates from IND v AUS match]

While nothing can be confirmed at the moment, Adam Zampa's action is indeed worrying for Australia, whose former captain Steve Smith, as well as David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were involved in a ball-tampering scandal not too long ago.

The trio admitted to using sandpaper to tamper with the ball during a test match against South Africa last year. Smith and Warner were subsequently handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia.

Here are some of the tweets:

Whats in the pocket Zampa??? Are Australia upto old tricks again? pic.twitter.com/MPrKlK2bs9 — Peter Shipton (@Shippy1975) June 9, 2019

What the hell is this ??

Adam zampa with sandpaper 2.0 ? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WTAdY4VV1R — ॐ Shivam (@samwalker_0207) June 9, 2019

Why Adam Zampa put our hand inside own pockets again to again #AskStar — Harshit(Hrshy) (@HHrshy) June 9, 2019

Zampa is carrying something in his right pocket & applying it on ball before every ball.. what is that #AskStar — sunil kumar (@Sunildel) June 9, 2019

Earlier, India scored 352 runs, losing only five wickets in 50 overs in the first innings. Shikhar Dhawan scored a century, while captain Virat Kohli also impressed with the bat, scoring 82.