Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
  Back to old tricks? Twitterati claims Adam Zampa tampered with ball during 2019 World Cup game against India

Back to old tricks? Twitterati claims Adam Zampa tampered with ball during 2019 World Cup game against India

Twitterati has claimed that Adam Zampa was allegedly tampering with the ball during the group stage game against India in 2019 World Cup.

New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2019 20:13 IST
The Indian batsmen may have put on a splendid performance on the field in the side's second group game against Australia, but shocking videos concerning leg-spinner Adam Zampa are keeping Twitter busy.

On two separate incidents, Adam Zampa was seen putting his hands inside the pocket, and subsequently rubbing the ball. The incidents take place in 14th and 23rd over of the Indian innings.

The fans were quick to notice the suspicious actions from Zampa, and took to Twitter to express their outrage. Many Twitter users claimed that Zampa had allegedly tampered with the ball in the innings. [Live cricket score and updates from IND v AUS match]

While nothing can be confirmed at the moment, Adam Zampa's action is indeed worrying for Australia, whose former captain Steve Smith, as well as David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were involved in a ball-tampering scandal not too long ago.

The trio admitted to using sandpaper to tamper with the ball during a test match against South Africa last year. Smith and Warner were subsequently handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia.

Here are some of the tweets:

Earlier, India scored 352 runs, losing only five wickets in 50 overs in the first innings. Shikhar Dhawan scored a century, while captain Virat Kohli also impressed with the bat, scoring 82.

