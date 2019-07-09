2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni becomes second Indian player to play 350 ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni appeared in his 350th ODI in the game against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

MS Dhoni became the only second Indian player to reach the 350-game mark in One-Day International cricket, the first being Sachin Tendulkar.

The former Indian captain is also the first wicketkeeper to play in 350 ODI matches. Kumar Sangakkara has made 360 appearances in the format, but has played 44 of them only as a batsman.

Out of the 350 games, Dhoni has played for India on 347 occasions, with three appearances coming for Asia XI.

Dhoni, who led India from 2007 to 2017, guided the side to many historic triumphs throughout his captaincy career in the ODI format. In 2011, Dhoni captained the side to triumph in the cricket world cup - the country's only second World Cup win.

In 2013, India won the Champions Trophy under his captaincy. He also led India to No. 1 position in the ICC Rankings in the format during his leadership.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in the world of cricket, MS Dhoni is the only skipper to have won every major ICC tournament.

In the current World Cup, Dhoni has made cameo appearances for the side in the group stages, but also faced criticism after the games against Afghanistan and England for his slow pace of batting.

It has likely that the wicketkeeper-batsman is playing in his final World Cup, and Dhoni will aim to sign-off from the tournament with a win.