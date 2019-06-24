Image Source : AP IMAGE 2019 World Cup: Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan struck on the head at practice session

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan was hit on the head by a ball during a net session in Southampton, the day before they play Afghanistan.

Mehidy was struck while he was being interviewed.

"He seems OK, he seems fine," coach Steve Rhodes said.

"There was no blood or anything like that. I would imagine the physio would check him over for something like concussion because that's normally the done thing."

Mehidy has been a key part of Bangladesh's success in the tournament, taking five wickets.

With two wins in six matches, Bangladesh are placed at 6th position on the World Cup 2019 points table.

The Mashrafe Mortaza-led team will next take on Afghanistan today at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Related Video