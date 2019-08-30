Chandrayaan-2 officially goes further than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1, says ISRO

Image Source : TWITTER @ISRO Chandrayaan-2 officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1, says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that its Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1.

Taking on to Twitter, ISRO said, "Chandrayaan2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon?"

#Chandrayaan2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!#ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/pZEnxPf3su — ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2019

The space agency on Wednesday said that Chandrayaan-2 had completed the third lunar-bound manoeuvre and put Chandrayaan-2 in a new orbit around Moon.

Chandrayaan-2, which carries a dream of placing a rover on the lunar surface, has lowered its orbit around the Moon with just days to go for the D-Day when the lander Vikram will separate from the spacecraft.

There will be three more orbit manoeuvre before the Vikram lander's separation from the Orbiter on September 2 and eventual soft landing in the south polar region of the Moon, planned on September 7.

The next lunar-bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 30 between 6pm to 7pm.

On August 21, ISRO had performed the second lunarbound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

The first picture of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2 was released by Isro on August 22.

Chandrayaan-2, a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, was launched on July 22.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2 just 11 days closer to moon, enters new lunar orbit

ALSO READ | It was a tense 30-minute: ISRO chief shares how anxiety turned into joy as Chandrayaan-2 injected into lunar orbit