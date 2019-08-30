Friday, August 30, 2019
     
Chandrayaan-2 officially goes further than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-2, which carries a dream of placing a rover on the lunar surface, has lowered its orbit around the Moon with just days to go for the D-Day when the lander Vikram will separate from the spacecraft.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2019 13:04 IST
ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1, says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that its Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1.

Taking on to Twitter, ISRO said, "Chandrayaan2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon?"

The space agency on Wednesday said that Chandrayaan-2 had completed the third lunar-bound manoeuvre and put Chandrayaan-2 in a new orbit around Moon.

Chandrayaan-2, which carries a dream of placing a rover on the lunar surface, has lowered its orbit around the Moon with just days to go for the D-Day when the lander Vikram will separate from the spacecraft.

There will be three more orbit manoeuvre before the Vikram lander's separation from the Orbiter on September 2 and eventual soft landing in the south polar region of the Moon, planned on September 7.

The next lunar-bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 30 between 6pm to 7pm.

On August 21, ISRO had performed the second lunarbound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

The first picture of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2 was released by Isro on August 22.

Chandrayaan-2, a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, was launched on July 22.

