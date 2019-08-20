It was a tense 30-minute: ISRO chief shares how anxiety turned into joy as Chandrayaan-2 injected into lunar orbit

Image Source : ISRO File Image

Moon-bound Chandrayaan-2 on Tuesday successfully entered the lunar orbit in a major milestone for the ambitious moon mission of India. It was a tense 30-minute operation, ISRO Chairman K Sivan told IANS. He shared how tension and anxiety turned into a joyous occasion.

The lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was completed successfully at 0902 hours as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of maneuver was 1,738 seconds.

"It was a tense 30 minute operation. The tension and anxiety kept on building as the clock ticked. It was a great relief and joy when the Chandrayaan 2 was put into the lunar orbit successfully," Sivan told IANS soon after the crucial operation.

"We are visiting the moon once again," he added.

India's first moon mission -- Chandrayaan-1 -- was in 2008.

Around 200 officials were assembled at the ISRO centre.

Post the successful insertion, the officials rejoiced and greeted each other on an exceptional feat.

According to an ISRO official, the monitoring of Chandrayaan-2 was round-the-clock and officials were anxious to see that the spacecraft was on course to the moon.

Queried about the small rocket-Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)- Sivan said the realisation is in progress.

He also said the Gaganyaan -- India's human space mission -- is also in the process of realisation.

The selection of astronauts is on course.