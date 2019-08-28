Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
Chandrayaan-2 just 11 days closer to moon, enters new lunar orbit

The orbit manoeuvre began at 9.04 am and took 1190 seconds (approx 19.83 minutes) to complete. The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km distance said ISRO.

New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2019 11:25 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday completed the third lunar-bound manoeuvre and put Chandrayaan-2 in a new orbit around Moon.

The orbit manoeuvre began at 9.04 am and took 1190 seconds (approx 19.83 minutes) to complete. The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km distance said ISRO.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO announced, "Third Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 28, 2019) at 0904 hrs IST."

It also posted a picture stating the countdown of 11 days to go.

Chandrayaan-2, which carries a dream of placing a rover on the lunar surface, has lowered its orbit around the Moon with just days to go for the D-Day when the lander Vikram will separate from the spacecraft.

The next lunar-bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 30 between 6pm to 7pm.

On August 21, ISRO had performed the second lunarbound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

