Chandrayaan-2 just 11 days closer to moon, enters new lunar orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday completed the third lunar-bound manoeuvre and put Chandrayaan-2 in a new orbit around Moon.

The orbit manoeuvre began at 9.04 am and took 1190 seconds (approx 19.83 minutes) to complete. The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km distance said ISRO.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO announced, "Third Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 28, 2019) at 0904 hrs IST."

It also posted a picture stating the countdown of 11 days to go.

Chandrayaan-2, which carries a dream of placing a rover on the lunar surface, has lowered its orbit around the Moon with just days to go for the D-Day when the lander Vikram will separate from the spacecraft.

The next lunar-bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 30 between 6pm to 7pm.

On August 21, ISRO had performed the second lunarbound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

