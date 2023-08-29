Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
Mangalyaan captures stunning pictures of Phobos, the Martian Moon | Watch Video

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2023 21:47 IST
Image Source : @ANDRLUCK Phobos, the moon featured in the video, orbits the Red Planet once every 7 hours and 39 minutes, at a distance of just 5,989 km above the planet's surface.

As India continues to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3, its Mars mission Mangalyaan has captured stunning videos of Phobos, the larger of the two moons of the Red Planet.  

A video has been processed and shared by space expert and enthusiast Andrea Luck on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

These videos were processed by Luck with a scientific data archive from Mangalyaan, India's probe to Mars launched in November 2013. 

Phobos, the moon featured in the video, orbits the Red Planet once every 7 hours and 39 minutes, at a distance of just 5,989 km above the planet's surface. As per reports, its orbit is decaying by 1.8 cm per year, causing scientists to predict that it will either crash into the plant or break up to form a ring around it within 100 million years.

