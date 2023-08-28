ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon touchdown post becomes most-liked post in India, beats Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image of Vikram lander on Moon

ISRO’s successful lunar mission Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the Moon not only scripted history in the world of science but also etched itself in the record books of social media.

With the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on August 23 on the lunar surface, India became only the fourth country to achieve this feat and also the first country to touch the South pole.

ISRO streamed the historic event on its YouTube channel on August 23 evening. At 6.04 pm sharp, when the Vikram lander was scheduled to land, ISRO shared the post, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!'”

The post broke Virat Kohli’s record of sharing the most liked post on Twitter, now known as X.

This post has so far received 851.5K likes beating Virat Kohli’s record of garnering 796.8K likes on a post after India beat Pakistan in a nerve-racking encounter in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, in which Virat Kohli’s stunning innings got his side over the line.

Kohli had scored an unbeaten 82 runs.

“Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers,” the cricketer had tweeted.

ISRO’s tweet left behind Kohli’s record and has received over 800K likes so far.

The entire country stuck to its television set during the landing of the Chandrayaan-3.

