Gaganyaan mission first test flight put on hold just 5 seconds before lift-off

Follow us on Image Source : @ISRO Gaganyaan mission first test flight put on hold after lift-off didn't complete.

Gaganyaan Mission: The launch of the first unmanned human spaceflight for Gaganyaan mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was put on hold as TV-D1 engine lift-off was not completed, the space agency informed.

The mission was put on hold just 5 seconds before the launch.

Speaking about the delay in the launch, ISRO chief said, "The lift-off attempt of TV-D1 could not happen today. Initially the launch was scheduled at 8 am, but there was postponement of the lift-off time due to weather situation. We had a smooth ALS (Automatic Launch Sequence), leading up to the command to lift-off the engine, but the engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course. We have to find out what went wrong with that. We will come back soon after analysing what has triggered the Automatic Launch Sequence, holding the vehicle."

More to follow...

Read More Science News