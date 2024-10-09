Ladakh: Asia's largest imaging telescope MACE inaugurated | Know its significance

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Officials pose for a photo click at the site of the imaging telescope MACE

Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty inaugurated Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia at Hanle in Ladakh, giving a big boost to scientific research. The telescope has been indigenously built by Mumbai-based BARC with support from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) and other Indian industry partners.

Highest of its kind telescope in the world

Located at an altitude of 4,300 metres, it is also the highest of its kind telescope in the world, a statement said here on Tuesday.

The inauguration of MACE observatory was a part of the platinum jubilee year celebrations of the DAE.

"The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory was inaugurated by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, DAE secretary and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, at Hanle, Ladakh, on 4th October 2024," the statement said.

In his inaugural address, Mohanty applauded the collective effort that brought the MACE telescope to fruition.

How will imaging telescope help scientific research?

Mohanty said the MACE observatory is a monumental achievement for India, and it places the country at the forefront of cosmic-ray research globally. The DAE secretary noted that the telescope will allow scientists to study high-energy gamma rays, paving the way for a deeper understanding of the universe's most energetic events.

He emphasised the significant role that MACE project plays not only in advancing scientific research, but also in supporting the socio-economic development of Ladakh.

