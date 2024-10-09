Samsung Galaxy A16 to debut in India soon: Key specifications revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy smartphone globally. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is now confirmed to be launched in India. Ahead of its official launch, the company has revealed some of its key highlights and colour options for the upcoming Indian variant of the smartphone. This smartphone will offer six OS upgrades and a similar number of security updates, which is one of its kind in the smartphone’s price segment. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A16 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A16 India launch date

Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy A16 5G is set to launch in India soon. Although the launch date is yet to be revealed, the Indian version will be available in three colour options—Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is being promoted as a mid-range option. It's worth noting that in certain markets, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at around Rs. 23,000.

Samsung Galaxy A16 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G in India is set to receive six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, aligning with the global variant. It shares a similar design and key features. The Indian model will debut with an IP54-rated build, providing dust and splash resistance, and will introduce the Key Island feature.

The official announcement highlights that the Indian version will be equipped with a MediaTek chipset, potentially the Dimensity 6300, along with Knox Security features. It will also feature a Super AMOLED screen and a triple rear camera setup, including an ultra-wide lens.

Globally, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G runs on an Exynos 1330 SoC chipset. The device boasts a 6.5-inch 90Hz full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and comes with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

In terms of the camera, the global variant of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Additionally, the front camera features a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It also supports dual 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.

