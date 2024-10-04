Samsung smartphones malfunction after recent update, affects millions of users

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Samsung Galaxy S10

Many old Samsung smartphone users are encountering issues following a recent update. Numerous users have taken to social media platforms to report problems with their old Samsung phones. A considerable number of South Korean company users have been experiencing issues with green lines appearing on their phones after the update, and now, many are facing repeated restarts.

The problem seems to be affecting various old Samsung phone models, including the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy A90, and Galaxy A50. This issue has been identified in the bootloop of these smartphones, and many users have shared their concerns on the microblogging platform Reddit.

Users have provided feedback about these issues in old Samsung smartphones on Reddit. Specifically, users are encountering problems when updating the SmartThings Framework 2.2.02.1 in the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A90. Most affected users are located in South Korea, Belgium, France, the USA, and Australia.

Samsung's response

Samsung has released a statement addressing the problem, advising users experiencing these issues to seek assistance from the nearest service center and to back up their phone data. Particularly, users working on OneUI 4 based on Android 12 have encountered this problem. Many users resorted to factory resetting their phones when the issue arose, resulting in the loss of their phone data.

In other news, YouTube recently cracked down on channels and accounts that violated its policy against "spam, deceptive practices, and scams." This enforcement has affected users who never posted any videos, resulting in them losing access to their YouTube accounts. As a result, they are unable to watch videos or listen to YouTube Music. Moreover, YouTube Premium subscribers have also been impacted, as their playlists and other saved content become inaccessible when their accounts are banned.

ALSO READ: Google to disable sideloading of some apps to help you protect from scams