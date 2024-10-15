Comet C/2023 A3 to grace Indian skies after 80,000 years- Rare celestial event

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Rare comet

A rare astronomical event is captivating the skies over India currently as Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), which was discovered in January 2023 is reportedly making its first appearance in 80,000 years, providing a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for sky watchers and astronomy enthusiasts across the country.

Comet C/2023 A3: The Journey

Indeed, a great opportunity for stargazers, the comet which is reportedly reaching close to the Sun on September 28, 2024, and is now moving away, has become increasingly visible from the Earth. This is happening as it travels through the space, offering a stunning view to those who know where and when to look. The comet's visit has been marked as an exceptionally rare event which will not be seen again for another 80,000 years, as per the reports.

Images captured across India

Astrophotographers and amateur astronomers have been capturing great images of the comet from various locations across India- especially from the places where the sky is clearer. Places in the list include:

Ladakh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Telangana

As per the images, available on social media, the comet's bright, glowing core and long, trailing tail have made for some stunning visuals, and have drawn admiration from both seasoned astronomers and casual observers.

Visible to the naked eye, but better with a telescopes

While the comet could be seen as a fuzzy ball by the naked eye, it’s said to be clear via binoculars or small telescopes, which highlight its long, majestic tail.

Experts have described Comet C/2023 A3 as one of the brightest comets seen in the last decade, making it a must-see event for sky enthusiasts.

Best viewing times: October 14-24

For those who are looking forward to witnessing this rare spectacle, astronomers recommend the early morning hours just before sunrise, looking low on the eastern horizon. However, starting October 12, the comet will be visible in the western sky after sunset, providing more convenient viewing opportunities. The optimal period for catching a glimpse of this celestial traveller is from October 14 to 24, as the comet will be most visible during these days.

