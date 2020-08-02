Image Source : PIXABAY Major coronavirus weakness figured out by scientists. Check Details

While the world is busy finding an effective cure and preventive shield against COVID-19, scientists have now discovered coronavirus’ weak spot. Researchers from Russia’s VECTOR State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk, Siberia, have discovered that ordinary water can help restrict the growth of the virus.

The study concludes that in 90 per cent particles of coronavirus die in room temperature water while 99.9 per cent of them are killed in 72 hours.

Scientists have also confirmed that boiling water kills the virus immediately and definitively.

The study also found that the virus does not multiply in dechlorinated and sea water, it can remain viable for some time, with its lifespan depending directly on the water’s temperature. Chlorinated water is also said to be highly effective at killing the virus.

