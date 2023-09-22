Chandrayaan-3: ISRO deffers Pragyaan rover, Vikram lander reactivation by a day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pragyaan rover

Chandrayaan-3 : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday informed that the plan to reactivate the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander has been delayed to take place on Saturday (September 23). Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on Friday (September 22).

According to ISRO, the delay occurred due to some technical issues. "We have a plan to take out the lander and rover from the sleep mode and reactivate it...We had a plan to move the rover to almost 300-350 metres. But due to some reasons...the rover has moved 105 metres there," ISRO informed.

Earlier, ISRO said that Vikram lander, Pragyan rover has been put into sleep mode. "Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST (8 am) today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP, and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth," ISRO said in an update on micro-blogging site X.

The payloads were switched off and the "lander receivers are kept on." "Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023," the space agency said.

