Chandrayaan 3: ISRO shares 'Anaglyph' images of Vikram Lander on Moon captured by Pragyan Rover | Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday shared an anaglyph of the Vikram Lander on the Moon captured by the Navigation Camera at the top of the Pragyan rover.

ISRO shared images on Twitter, captured from both both left and right directions of Vikram. When put together, these images are called NavCam Stereo images. ISRO created the anaglyph using such images.

The anaglyph Of Vikram created using images captured by Pragyan's camera is a three-channel image, which means that three different colours have been superimposed. However, in this case only two images have been used.

An anaglyph is a visualisation of an object or terrain in three dimensions created using multi-view images. Notably, an anaglyph in a photograph is a stereoscopic or composite picture printed by superimposing two images of the same object in different directions, and in different colours. These colours are usually red and green. When viewed using certain filters, a stereo effect is created, which means that one will have the visual impression of three dimensions.

ISRO has positioned The left image in the red channel and the right image in green and blue channels, creating a cyan effect. Since there is a difference in perspective between the two pictures, a stereo effect is created.

It has also recommended people use red and cyan glasses to view the image.

Vikram lander put to sleep

Earlier, ISRO had infromed that Vikram lander has been put into sleep mode. Earlier on Saturday, the Pragyan rover was set on sleep mode. "Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST (8 am) today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP, and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth," ISRO said in an update on micro-blogging site X.

