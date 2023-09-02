Chandrayaan-3: Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters, says ISRO

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO ISRO releases latest picture on Chandrayaan-3 mission

In the latest update on the Chandrayaan 3, the ISRO on Saturday said that Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the lunar mission Chandrayaan 3's rover and lander are functioning well and they would be put to "sleep" soon to withstand the night on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

"The lander and rover, 'Vikram' and 'Pragyaan', respectively, were still functioning and "our team with scientific instruments are doing a lot of work now," he said and added, "The good news is that the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander and we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night."

The ISRO chief was addressing from the Mission Control Center here after the launch of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has authenticated the presence of sulphur on the lunar south pole region after on site tests, a historical first that could provide clues to the origins of the Moon and also have profound significance for space exploration, say scientists.

Read More Science News