Self-styled godman Asaram moves Rajasthan High Court for parole

Self-styled godman Asaram has moved the Rajasthan high court for parole after his plea for relief was rejected a second time. Allowing his application, the high court on Friday issued a notice to the state government seeking a reply in two weeks. Asaram has been serving a life sentence following his conviction on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a teenage student of his ashram. It had noted the self-styled godman was convicted by the special POCSO court at Jodhpur for various offences of sexual assault including rape and sentenced to life imprisonment (till the remainder of his natural life).

His counsel Kalu Ram Bhati said that the District Parole Committee rejected his parole application a second time on the ground that his release on parole could cause law and order issues. "Asaram had moved an application seeking 20 days' parole but the committee rejected it citing a negative report from the police," he said.

Bhati in court argued that Asaram had been serving the jail term for 11 years and even the Social Justice and Empowerment department had recommended parole for him. "Moreover, his behaviour in this entire period in the jail has been satisfactory and he deserved parole owing to his old age and health," he argued.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea by disgraced self-styled godman Asaram, serving life term in a rape case, for suspension of sentence. On July 7, 2022, the high court while noting that it is Asaram's third attempt to seek suspension of sentence, had dismissed his plea.

(With PTI inputs)