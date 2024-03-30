Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: Man surrenders after stabbing his wife to death in Pali

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife in Rajasthan's Pali district on Saturday and later surrendered before the police. The incident occurred in the Bar village, where Kailash Sen allegedly stabbed his wife Krishna (45) in the kitchen of their home after an argument broke out between them over some monetary dispute, police said.

After committing the crime, Sen approached the Bar police station and surrendered. The police team then reached the crime spot and sent the body for post-mortem, they said. A case has been registered and Sen is being questioned, they added.

Crime in Rajasthan has been on the rise in the last few months. A similar incident occurred earlier where a man allegedly killed his 60-year-old father and buried the body in his house in Dungarpur district. The accused, Chunni Lal, had a heated argument with his father, Rajeng Baranda, on Wednesday during which he attacked him with a sharp weapon on his head.

Baranda died on the spot and Chunni Lal buried the body in the courtyard of his house, police said. The victim had four sons – Prakash, Dinesh, Pappu, and Chunni Lal. While Prakash and his mother lived in Ahmedabad, the other siblings resided in Balwara village in Dungarpur and Baranda lived with Chunni Lal in a separate house, police said.

Student suicides on the rise in Kota

Student suicides have also been on rise in Kota city where a large number of youngsters appear every year to prepare for competitive examinations. another student died by suicide on March 28, making it the second such incident in three days. The student was a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. She was preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses.

This comes after a 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself at his PG accommodation on March 26. Uttar Pradesh native Mohammad Urooj was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a police team on Tuesday, Station House Office (Vigyan Nagar) Satish Chaudhary said. This was the seventh suicide by a coaching student in the city since January this year. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

