Rajasthan elections: Amit Shah targets Congress, calls it 'anti-backward class'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a poll rally in election-bound Rajasthan's Khairthal in Alwar district. Senior BJP leader accused the Congress and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan of being "anti-backward class". He said the Congress in Rajasthan has worked to appease its vote bank.

Shah said, "Congress and Gehlot government are anti-backward class. For many years, the Congress opposed the report of the Mandal Commission and the Congress did not give constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission."

The former BJP president said it was the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre that gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission.

The Modi government has given 27 per cent reservation to the backward classes in all education systems of the Centre, he added.

Highlighting the contributions of the Modi government in the upliftment of backward classes, Shah said today, 27 per cent of the ministers in the Centre are from backward classes and the Centre has worked for the wellfare of the backward classes.

Shah slams Gehlot govt

Lashing out at the Gehlot government, he said the Congress was indulging in appeasement politics and working for its vote bank in Rajasthan.

"Appeasement is at its peak in the state. Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in broad daylight, Section 144 was imposed during Hindu festivals, bulldozers ran on Ram Darbar and communal riots happened everywhere. The BJP governments do not let communal riots break out," he added.

Shah appealed to the people to vote for the BJP's double-engine government and ensured that it would make Rajasthan a riot-free state.

Shah on 'red diary'

Shah invoked the 'red diary' to target Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying it contains all the misdeeds of the Gehlot government and details of corruption that took place in the state.

A government which is involved in corruption cannot do anything good for you, Shah asserted.

The ‘red diary’ was displayed by sacked minister Rajendra Gudha in the Assembly in July, claiming it contained the details of financial misdeeds of the Congress government, including illegal transactions of Gehlot.

The chief minister has denied Gudha's allegations.

He also targeted the state government over the paper leak issue and said strict action will be taken against the corrupt if the BJP government came to power.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Centre will benefit irrespective of particular party: 'One Nation, One Election' panel chief Ram Nath Kovind