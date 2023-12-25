Rajasthan's new CM Sharma assures to continue welfare schemes launched by previous Congress government

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday assured the people and said that all the welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress government in the state will continue. He was responding to the allegations made by the Congress that his government planned to terminate the public welfare schemes initiated by the previous administration.

Here's what CM Sharma said on welfare schemes

Speaking at a function organised by the BJP to mark Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sharma said, "Congress people are saying our work, our schemes... I want to tell you that we will not stop any of the schemes, in fact, we will work to improve and implement the schemes in a better way."

The Chief Minister further said free medicines will continue to be made available at government hospitals and the number of essential drugs would also be increased. We have increased the Ayushman scheme cover to Rs 10 lakh. We will further work to increase the cover under the scheme to Rs 25 lakh. We strive to increase the medicines under the scheme. We will not just work, we will work to move ahead."

CM Sharma said that Atal Bihari Vajyapee made schemes for the welfare of the poor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative forward.

CM Sharma announces plans to provide health insurance

Speaking at another programme in the district's Ajayrajpura area, Sharma expressed his government's commitment to positioning Rajasthan as a frontrunner in public welfare. He emphasized that every decision made by the government is centered around the well-being and advancement of the state.

Emphasizing his dedication to fundamental health services, Sharma announced plans to offer health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh to eligible individuals under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He mentioned that a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Centre.

He said that the number of medicines under the free medicine scheme will be increased and other schemes of the former Congress government will be reviewed and strengthened. Notably, the former Congress government had launched the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme for citizens under which insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh was being provided.

(With agencies input)

