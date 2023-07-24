Rajendra Gudha, sacked Rajasthan minister, alleges attack by Congress MLAs inside Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: Sacked Minister Gudha alleges attack by Cong MLAs

Rajasthan Assembly: Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Rajasthan political corridors on Monday (July 24) as sacked Minister and Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha alleged that he was attacked and dragged out of the Assembly by his own party leaders.

He alleged that he was not allowed to speak inside the House as he wanted to disclose “secrets” in his “red diary”.

“Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?" Gudha alleged while speaking to the media.

He alleged that he wanted to present the red diary to the Chairman but was not allowed to speak.

“Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the Assembly. I was getting calls to not attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon,” Gudha claimed.

Assembly adjourned after ruckus

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned as sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha created unruly scenes in the House during the Zero Hour, while waving a red-coloured diary which he claimed contained some “secrets”.

Gudha was sacked as minister of state on Friday (July 21) after he questioned his own Congress government in the Assembly led by Ashok Gehlot over women’s safety.

The Congress leader today reached near Speaker C P Joshi's chair with a "red diary" and had an argument with him.

As he waved the red diary, the Speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

After some time, Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him. Ugly scenes were recorded as the BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary", leading to the adjournment of the House.

Ahead of the commencement of the House this morning, Gudha told reporters that he would “disclose” details about the “red diary” in the Assembly.

“I have chosen the path of struggle and not that of apology. For what should I tender an apology? I have raised my voice for women's safety. I am free now,” Gudha said earlier today.

(WIth agencies input)

ALSO READ | PM Modi afraid if BJP is defeated in Rajasthan, it will lose in entire country: Congress' Randhawa

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Sacked minister Gudha says, 'Will continue speaking against women atrocities, even if...'