PM Modi afraid if BJP is defeated in Rajasthan, it will lose in entire country: Congress' Randhawa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slams BJP over Manipur situation

Congress slams PM: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday (July 23) claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making frequent visits to the poll-bound state as he is “afraid” that if the BJP taste defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, it will lose the entire country.

Randhawa alleged that the BJP wants to destroy the country built by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Dr Manmohan Singh.

“The Prime Minister is frequently visiting Rajasthan because he is afraid that if the BJP loses in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections, it will be defeated in the entire country,” he alleged while addressing party workers during a programme to mark Jaipur Rural Congress president Gopal Meena taking charge.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi has visited Rajasthan five times since January. He also has a meeting scheduled in Sikar on July 27.

The Assembly polls are slated to take place later this year.

Slamming the Centre over the Manipur situation Randhawa alleged that the Prime Minister kept on “ignoring” what happened in the northeastern state for the last three months and only conducted ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He added that the Congress government in Rajasthan has done a lot of work.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Dotasara and other leaders of the party were present in the programme.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Miffed over joining politics, husband kills politician wife with stone in Jodhpur

ALSO READ | Rajasthan CM Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after criticism over crimes against women