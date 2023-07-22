Rajasthan: Miffed over joining politics, husband kills politician wife with stone in Jodhpur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Man kills politician wife in Rajasthan

Wife killed: A man was arrested in the Mata ka Than area of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur for allegedly battering his politician wife to death, police said on Saturday (July 22).

The deceased was identified as Suman who was a former president of Mahil Morcha of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Ramesh Beniwal, the accused, sat with his wife’s body the entire night with the door locked from inside. He came out on Saturday afternoon when the police reached the spot.

According to the police, Beniwal and his wife Suman had been married for 15 years and had shifted to their current house about a year back.

The couple who also had children who lived in a hostel often quarreled with each other.

"On Friday night too the couple had an argument over some issue at about midnight and Ramesh battered his wife's head with a stone in a fit of rage," said DCP (East) Amrita Duhan.

Husband confesses to crime

Beniwal later confessed to killing his wife calling his brother-in-law in Osian, who in turn informed his relatives in Jodhpur.

They all, including the brother-in-law, rushed to the spot but Beniwal refused to open the door.

Finally, when the police came, he opened and unlatched it.

"He was sitting beside the body of his wife. We arrested him immediately and recovered the stone used in killing Suman," said Duhan.

According to police, Ramesh was in the timber business and would visit home once in 2-3 months, while Suman earlier worked at a petrol pump and joined the RLP later.

Prima facie, the victim's joining politics appeared to be the bone of contention between the couple but the investigation is underway, Duhan said.

(With PTI inputs)

