Rajasthan: Sacked minister Gudha says, 'Will continue speaking against women atrocities, even if...'

Hitting back at the Ashok Gehlot government, Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was sacked hours after he questioned his own government in the assembly on the issue of crimes against women, said that he would continue to do so. During a discussion on a bill in the Rajasthan assembly, Gudha said that 'instead of raising the issue of Manipur, the Rajasthan government should introspect itself.'

Gudha, the Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked hours after he questioned his own government in the assembly on the issue of crimes against women.

After being removed from the Rajasthan cabinet, Rajendra Singh Gudha says "Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive. Women in our state are not safe. Rajasthan is number 1 in atrocities on women. The state government has failed to provide security to women. I wanted to ask Ashok Gehlot to do something on this issue... Police in the state is corrupt, they are busy taking bribes from people"

Punished for saying the truth: BJP

Reacting to the minister's sacking, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet in Hindi that Gehlot removed Gudha from his cabinet for telling "the truth". "This shows how serious Congress is about harassment of women," the BJP leader charged.