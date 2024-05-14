PM Modi files nomination in Varanasi for Lok Sabha elections. THESE were his proposers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi with one of his proposers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Ahead of nomination, he offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga. He also performed aarti at the ghat amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

According to reports, four people are going to be proposers for PM Modi. The list includes - Pandit Ganeshwar Shashtri, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar. Pandit Ganeshwar Shashtri, who lead the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Baijnath Patel a BJP worker from Jan Sangh Era, Lalchand Kushwaha who is an OBC and Sanjay Sonkar who is from the SC category are expected to be his proposers.

"As a humble party worker, I have been discharging the responsibilities of the party. I am grateful to the party for bestowing me with such an honour," Sanjay Sonkar said. Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi's four proposers

Who all attended?

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath were present. Among others who were present were — Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Conrad Sangma, Praful Patel, Ramdas Athawale, Hardeep Puri, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, Sanjay Nishad, Anupriya Patel, OP Rajbhar, Jayant Chaudhary, Anbumani Ramadoss, GK Vasan, Dhevanathan Yadav T, Thushar Vellapally, Atul Bora, Pramod Boro, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Pashupati Paras