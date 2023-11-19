Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi takes stock of Congress war room preparations for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a party event.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the party's war room in Rajasthan on Sunday to oversee preparations for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 25. Accompanied by Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gandhi engaged in discussions with key members, including Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Central War Room chairman Shashikant Senthil, co-chairman Lokesh Sharma, Jaswant Gurjar, and Arvind Kumar. The focus of the discussions was on ongoing activities and future electoral strategies.

During his visit, Rajasthan Congress co-in-charge Amrita Dhawan highlighted Gandhi's motivational role within the team, emphasizing his commitment to the electoral cause. Sharma provided a comprehensive briefing to Gandhi, shedding light on the round-the-clock call center's operations, which handles 400 to 500 calls daily from various assembly constituencies in the state. The call center plays a crucial role in assessing real-time situations and generating reports for continuous monitoring. This dynamic system allows for prompt adjustments to the election campaign strategy based on public feedback, ensuring agility in response to evolving scenarios.

The upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan are of significant importance, with the results for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly scheduled to be declared on December 3. Rahul Gandhi's proactive engagement with the war room reflects the party's commitment to a well-coordinated and adaptive strategy as they approach the electoral contest in the state.

Polling to take place on November 25

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced that Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Meanwhile, the state will witness polling in a single phase. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

