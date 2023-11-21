Congress handed over people of Rajasthan to robbers, rioters and criminals: PM Modi at Baran rally

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 21) addressed an election rally in Rajasthan's Baran. He attacked Congress and said that the aim of making India a developed nation is difficult to fulfill until eveils like "corruption, dynasty and appeasement" are finished. Rajasthan will go to Assembly elections on November 25 and the result will be declared on December 3.

"BJP has always had very special relations with the people here...It has been 75 years since India's independence. Now, we have the aim of a 'developed India' before us. The aim of making India developed is incomplete without making Rajasthan developed. But as long as the three enemies of the country - corruption, dynasty and appeasement - are amid us, it is difficult for this resolution to fulfill until then. Congress is the biggest symbol of these three evils," he said.

PM Modi attacks Gehlot

The Prime Minister hit out at the law and order of Rajasthan and said that the Congress government stand with those who carry out atrocities on women.

"Along with the rioters, the ministers of the Congress government here also stand with those who commit atrocities on sisters and daughters," he said.

He alleged that the morale of anti-social elements in the state is on a high due to the support of Congress.

"Today, with the support of Congress, the morale of anti-social forces in Rajasthan is high. The entire country has seen what happened to Dalit youth in Jhalawar. Can anyone forget what happened in Chhabra and Gangdhar during the Congress government? Strict action should have been taken against the rioters," he said.

"Be it ministers or MLAs in Congress, everyone is unrestrained and the public is suffering. Congress has handed over the people of Rajasthan to robbers, rioters, tyrants and criminals," PM Modi added.

PM Modi urges people to wipe out Congress

The Prime Minister urged the people to wipe out Congress from the state in the upcomig Assembly elections and said that it should not be left in any corner.

"The Congress government which cannot even protect life, property and honour, that government has no right to exist even for a moment. On Diwali, our mothers and sisters clean every corner of the house. Similarly, we all have to come together and clean up Congress from Rajasthan. Congress should not be left in any corner," he said.

PM Modi mentions 'Red Diary' to attack Gehlot

He mentioned Red Diary which was brought up by Rajendra Gudha earlier this year and said that it clearly states how did the Congress government sell the water and land meant for the people in the last five years.

"Rajasthan's "Laal Diary" is being widely discussed. As the pages of this "Laal Diary" are turning, the face of 'jaadugar' is falling. This "Laal Diary" clearly states that how Congress government sold your water, forests and land in the last five years..." he said.

(With ANI inputs)