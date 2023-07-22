PM Modi visiting poll-bound states but not Manipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lashes out amid massive outrage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Ashok Gehlot lashes out

Manipur: Amid the outrage over the viral video of two women who were paraded naked in Manipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of refraining from visiting the violence-hit state. He took a potshot at PM Modi saying that he is visiting poll-bound states but not Manipur.

"For the first time, I have seen that a Prime Minister is visiting Karnataka, Rajasthan and other places for elections, but not Manipur. It is his government in Manipur, just imagine what would he have said if it was a Congress government there," CM Gehlot said while speaking to the media at his residence in Jaipur.

CM Gehlot criticised PM Modi

During his press conference, the Senior Congress leader also criticised PM Modi for allegedly making a reference to incidents in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while commenting on the viral video from Manipur. He said that Modi's remark has hurt the sentiments of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the CMs of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should take care of the law and order situation in the state has hurt the sentiments of Rajasthan."

Gehlot's suggestion to the PM

He also went on to suggest that the PM should have held a meeting to review the situation in Manipur.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said "If PM Modi could not visit Manipur, he should have called a meeting and reviewed the situation in Manipur. For the first time, I have seen that a Prime Minister is visiting Karnataka, Rajasthan and other places for elections but not Manipur. It is his govt in Manipur, imagine if Congress was in power there what all he would have said."

PM Modi on Manipur viral video

Prime Minister Modi earlier on Thursday took note of recent sexual assault on women in Manipur and appealed to all the Chief Ministers of the states to tighten law and order while mentioning Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during his address.

"This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics," PM Modi said while commenting on the Manipur situation ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Movie named 'Manipur Files' should be made, says Shiv Sena UBT

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Amid massive outrage, fifth accused arrested for parading women naked