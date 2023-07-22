Maharashtra: Movie named 'Manipur Files' should be made, says Shiv Sena UBT

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Manipur Files' film should be made, says Shiv Sena UBT

Sena UBT attacks BJP: Dubbing the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has continued for over two months, as “worse than Kashmir”, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday (July 22) said that a movie titled ‘Manipur Files’ should be made.

The party made the remark in an editorial in Shiv Serna (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in which it hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the spate of violence that has rocked the state, and has been a subject of hot debate between the ruling BJP and the Opposition in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Sena (UBT) sought the film to be made on the violence-hit state, in line with the titles of the films which have been released in the past titled ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Tashkent Files’ etc. Notably, 'The Kashmir Files' was made depicting the horror that unfolded during the 1990s in Kashmir from where the Kashmiri Pandits were made to leave their homes due to surging targetted terror attacks, while 'The Tashkent Files' questioned the mysterious death of the former prime minister of India Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

Manipur shameful video

The Saamana editorial comes at a time when a video shot on May 4 in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday which showed two women from one of the warring communities in the state being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side. The video went viral on the eve of the commencement of the Parliament Session, thus sparking national outrage and drawing PM Modi’s first-ever reaction on the violence that has panned over two months.

The party said that the Prime Minister would not have spoken on the matter had the Supreme Court not taken cognisance of the issue. PM Modi on Thursday said the incident of disrobed women being paraded in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

Saamana said that in recent times, movies like 'The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kerala Story’, and ‘The Kashmir Files’ have been made.

“The same people should now make a movie named ‘Manipur Files’ on the violence in the state,” it said.

The Sena (UBT) claimed that if there had been a non-BJP government in Manipur, it would have been dismissed by now.

It further claimed that the state of Manipur is “politically insignificant” to the Prime Minister, which is why the situation is being ignored.

The party said 60,000 central paramilitary forces have been stationed in Manipur and yet there is no let-up in the violence.

“This means the situation has gone out of control of the PM and the (Union) Home minister,” the editorial added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Amid massive outrage, fifth accused arrested for parading women naked

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Days after naked woman parade incident, man's chopped head video surfaces