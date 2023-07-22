Manipur violence: Amid massive outrage, fifth accused arrested for parading women naked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesters gather at a ground in Manipur

The Manipur police have nabbed another accused in connection with instance of two women being marched naked in strife-torn Manipur. The accused has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19), police said. Up until this point, police have captured five accused in the case that shook the nation.

A video showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being marched naked in Manipur's Kangpokpi surfaced on Wednesday and has ignited gigantic shock. The incident occurred on May 4 in the district of Kangpokpi, a day after the outbreak of violence in the northeastern state.

The four who were before arrested on May 4 were remanded to 11-day police care on Friday, police said. The arrests were made on Thursday, a day after the 26-second video surfaced on July 19. The house of the main suspect in the case was set on fire on Thursday, just hours after he was taken into custody by authorities.

Police said that in the video, he was prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district. One of the women found in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who had served in the Indian army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment and, surprisingly, battled in the Kargil War.

It could be reviewed, that the complaint regarding the viral video was lodged close to a month prior - June 21 - at Saikul police headquarters in Kangpokpi locale.

