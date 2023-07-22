Manipur violence: Days after naked woman parade incident, man's chopped head video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supporters of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, an another shocking video has gone viral on social media after a Kuki man's head being placed on a fence. People from tribal organisations identified the deceased as David Theik, an occupant of Lamza town in Churachandpur. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim was scheduled to go to to Mumbai for work but was stuck after ethnic conflicts broke out in Manipur on May 3.

The casualty was allegedly the bread worker of the family. Until the pandemic, he was functioning as a waiter at a hotle in Mumbai. In 2020, he went back to Manipur. He remained in Manipur after that and was wanting to go to Mumbai in May this year yet was trapped in the brutality.

During the Manipur conflicts, Theik was volunteering to keep monitor when he was gone after by an armed mob at around 5 am on 2 July.

Yet another heart-wrenching incident

According to the HT report, Theik was first shot, then his body was cut off, and one of his eyes gouged out. The chopped head was then hanged on a bamboo wall.

Theik's uncle, BuonKhawlein, has filed an FIR with the police but has not received a response. In the FIR, Manipur police commandos have been named as the accused.

On Wednesday, a stunning video, shot on 4 May, surfaced showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being marched bare and attacked by mob from the opposite side.

