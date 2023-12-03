Civil Lines Election Result 2023: Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas vs BJP's Gopal Sharma, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections

Civil Lines Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Civil Lines is constituency number 51 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Jaipur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. The Civil Lines Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Civil Lines.

Candidates in Civil Lines:

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from the Congress party and Gopal Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Civil Lines constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Archit Gupta, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Narayan Singh, Rajasthan Democratic Front's (RDF) Gajendra Singh, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Najamin Begam and Independent candidates Kirti Rathore, Kailash Palawat, Lakshmi Kanwar Shekhawat and Safik Mohammad are also in the fray.

What happened in Civil Lines in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Arun Chaturvedi won the Civil Lines seat by defeating Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariyawas with a margin of 11,129 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariyawas won the seat by defeating sitting BJP MLA Arun Chaturvedi with a margin of 18,078 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Civil Lines?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Ramcharan Bohra was leading from the Civil Lines constituency. BJP candidate Ramcharan Bohra was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.