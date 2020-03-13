Tamil Nadu govt calls meeting of Muslim leaders on CAA

Image Source : INDIA TV TN govt calls meeting of Muslim leaders on CAA

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday invited leaders of Muslim organizations for a meeting on Saturday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act at the state secretariat. In a letter to the Muslim organizations, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said there are doubts about the CAA in the minds of the public and more particularly among the minority community.

Shanmugam said in order to clear the doubts about CAA, a meeting with Muslim leaders was called. He requested the Muslim leaders to participate in the meeting and share their views on CAA. The state has been witnessing anti-CAA protests from different sections of the Muslim community.

