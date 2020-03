Image Source : INDIA TV Kapil Sibal makes stunning admission: Not saying that CAA will take away citizenship.

Congress MP Kapil Sibal made a stunning admission in Rajya Sabha. He said that it it was not his contention that CAA will take away citizenship. Rajya Sabha on Thursday was witnessing a debate on Delhi violence when discussion veered towards Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his speech, said that people were misled on CAA.

It was then, Kapil Sibal rose to speak and said that he does not say that CAA will take away anyone's citizenship.