Srinivas BV appointed interim president of Indian Youth Congress

Senior leader Srinivas BV was on Monday appointed as the interim president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), said an INC communique.

Srinivas was earlier the national vice president of the IYC. He succeeds Keshav Chand Yadav, who was given the charge on May 11, 2018.

Before Yadav, Amrinder Singh Raja Brar remained the IYC chief for three-and-a-half years. He was appointed the IYC chief in December 2014.