Rajya Sabha passes bill giving more powers to LG; Opposition stages walkout

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid scenes of opposition members walking out in protest. The bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor". The bill also makes it mandatory for the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Calling it a 'sad day for Indian democracy', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will continue doing work. He said the work will neither stop nor slow down.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, saying the proposed legislation was unconstitutional and demanded that it be referred to a select committee for scrutiny.

Opposing the bill, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has brought the bill as the party had lost the Delhi assembly elections twice. He said that by opposing the bill he was seeking "justice" for the two crore people of Delhi.

Later, opposition members trooped into the well and started raising slogans against the government. As the protesting members reached the well and House marshals arrived, Kharge warned that what happened in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday should not be repeated.

