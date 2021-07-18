At NDA floor leaders' meet day ahead of Parl, PM Modi stresses on preparedness, participation, coordination

Follow us on Image Source : PMO/TWITTER Parliament Monsoon Session: PM chairs meeting of NDA floor leaders, advises them to be prepared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of NDA floor leaders on Sunday, a day ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

During the meeting, Modi advised all the leaders to have maximum participation during discussions in the Parliament. He asked the parliamentarians and ministers to come to the Parliament with utmost preparedness.

Besides, Modi stressed on better floor coordination in the Parliament, and asked the leaders to remain present as much as possible.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were present in the meeting.

Leaders of several NDA constituent parties were also in attendance. These included Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur, AIADMK leader A Navaneethakrishnan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale and LJP leader Pashupati Paras among others.

The meeting was called to finalise the floor strategy for the session. The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till August 13.

Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting was held wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there should be meaningful discussions in both the houses. He assured that efforts will be made to implement the suggestions put forth by parliamentarians collectively.

Modi said that as per our traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in amicable manner, and the government should be given opportunity to respond to these discussions. He said that it is the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment.

During the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items (including 29 Bills and 2 financial items) will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.