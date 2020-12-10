Image Source : PTI No discussion on any such proposal: NCP rejects reports of Pawar replacing Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday rejected reports of NCP chief Sharad Pawar replacing Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The reports were termed "unsubstantiated" and "planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the farmers' agitation".

"There are unsubstantiated reports in media regarding NCP National President Sharad Pawar taking over as chairperson of UPA. Nationalist Congress party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal. The reports appearing in the media seem to be have been planted by vested interest to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers agitation," Mahesh Tapase, NCP Chief Spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the NCP chief has all the qualities to lead the country. "Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next," Raut said in response to reports about Pawar.

Raut's party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

"Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows "the pulse of the people", the Sena Rajya Sabha MP said. "He has all the capabilities to lead the nation. The Shiv Sena extends good wishes o him," he added, referring to Pawar's 80th birthday on December 12.

